The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Conor McCrave Friday 8 Nov 2019, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/GoncharukMaks
Image: Shutterstock/GoncharukMaks

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EVASION Figures show that if everyone who has a TV paid their licence fee, RTE would have an additional €32 million in revenue. 

2. #COURTS The Law Reform Commission has recommended changing current laws regarding consent in rape cases before Irish courts. 

3. #GAYBO Large crowds are expected to turn out for the funeral of broadcasting legend Gay Byrne in Dublin today. 

4. #US2020 Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg is preparing to enter the crowded race to become the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election, US media has reported.

5. #E-CIGS A cabinet minister and a Fine Gael colleague were among those who contacted Health Minister Simon Harris in relation to the use of e-cigarettes in Ireland, department correspondence has revealed.

6. #SMUGGLING Gardaí have launched a crackdown on haulage companies operating in the border region as officers turn their attention to Bulgarian smuggling routes believed to be used by criminals to bring illicit contraband into Ireland.

7. #SELL OFF RTÉ’s director general has said more land at the Donnybrook campus will be sold as part of the broadcaster’s new restructuring plan.

8. #DRY The weather today will be mostly dry with spells of sunshine and light breezes. Top temperatures of between 6C and 10C.

