The 8 at 8: Good Friday

1. #HOMELESS: Concerns have been raised for the welfare of Dublin’s population of rough sleepers over the lack of toilet and shower facilities in the city since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

2. #TESTING: Four new temporary walk-in Covid-19 test centres open today.

3. #COVID: A further 761 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by public health officials in Ireland.

4. #TAIWAN: At least 34 people have died and dozens have been injured in a train crash in Taiwan.

5. #SNEEM: Locals in a Co Kerry town are hailing another “big day” this weekend that will see all its remaining over-70s and vulnerable adults given their second Covid-19 vaccine dose.

6. #LITTER: Dublin City Council has said it is carrying out a “comprehensive” street cleaning operation in response to a rise in littering across the city in recent days.

7. #SWIM: People who will be spending time on or near the water during the Easter break are being urged to take note of the relevant water safety advice for their activity.

8. #FINES: 75% of fines issued by An Garda Síochána for breaches of public health measures have been handed down to men.