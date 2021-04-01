#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 6°C Thursday 1 April 2021
26 states added to mandatory hotel quarantine list, including Serbia and Moldova

People arriving from these countries from 6 April will need to pre-book hotel quarantine.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 1 Apr 2021, 9:02 PM
57 minutes ago 14,271 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5399137
Members of the Irish Defence Forces wearing face masks outside Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport last week.
Image: Leah Farrell
Members of the Irish Defence Forces wearing face masks outside Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport last week.
Members of the Irish Defence Forces wearing face masks outside Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport last week.
Image: Leah Farrell

AN ADDITIONAL 26 states have been added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list in Ireland, with one country removed. 

Travellers from a list of designated countries are required to spend a period of time in a designated hotel after arriving into the country.

The new additions will bring to 58 the total number of countries on the list. The new states added include Israel, Palestine and Serbia. 

The states to be added are:

  1. the Republic of Albania
  2. the Principality of Andorra
  3. Aruba
  4. the Kingdom of Bahrain
  5. Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba
  6. the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia
  7. the State of Israel
  8. the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan
  9. the Republic of Kosovo
  10. the State of Kuwait
  11. the Republic of Lebanon
  12. the Republic of San Marino
  13. the Republic of Moldova
  14. the Principality of Monaco
  15. Montenegro
  16. the Federal Republic of Nigeria
  17. the Republic of North Macedonia
  18. the Sultanate of Oman
  19. the State of Palestine
  20. the Republic of the Philippines
  21. the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico
  22. the State of Qatar
  23. Saint Lucia
  24. the Republic of Serbia
  25. the Federal Republic of Somalia
  26. the Territory of the Wallis and Futuna Islands

People travelling from these designated states after 4am on Tuesday 6 April will be subject to the mandatory hotel quarantine. The full list of designated states is here.

The Republic of Mauritius has been removed from the list. 

All passengers arriving into Ireland need to complete a passenger locater form and provide a recent ‘not detected’ Covid-19 PCR test result. 

People arriving in from the list of designated states must pre-book and pre-pay to stay in a mandatory hotel quarantine facility. 

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier hit out at “leaks” from the deliberation process around mandatory hotel quarantine.  

It was reported this week that 43 countries – including the US, France, Germany and other EU states – were recommended for inclusion on the list by public health officials.

The statement from Donnelly this evening said: “Advice from the Acting CMO [Chief Medical Officer] also includes advice with regard to a number of other states.

“Decisions in relation to these additional states will be considered in advance of the next Government meeting.

“Ongoing considerations will also address various issues including the operational capacity that may be required to accommodate additional travellers and issues related to the Common Travel Area and the need to consult with our EU partners.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was reported to be privately “furious” about the proposals to add the 43 countries and this morning told Highland Radio that he did not agree with plans to add certain countries to the list.

“I don’t believe we should move ahead with adding a significant number [of countries to the list], particularly countries that have very large numbers of Irish citizens,” he said.

“Because don’t forget, this is not primarily about non-Irish people coming to Ireland on their holidays or for something else. This is primarily about Irish people coming home.”

The Health Minister and Minister Coveney announced the addition of the 26 new states this evening in a statement.

Their statement said further consideration will be given to strengthening measures around travellers from non-designated states. 

The hotel quarantine system, which has been in the works for months, finally went live last week.

The cost for an incoming passenger coming from one of the designated states is €1,875 for 12 nights, with lower rates for children. 

