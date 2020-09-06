The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #DUBLIN: Concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Dublin has prompted the opening of two pop-up test centres, with the Acting Chief Medical Officer urging people in the capital to keep their social contacts as low as possible.
2. #LEAVING CERT: Some 60,000 students will receive their results tomorrow, following the unprecedented use of predicted grades
3. #BIRMINGHAM: Multiple people have been injured in a series of stabbings in the UK city. Police are still investigating the major incident.
4. #BREXIT MEANS: The UK’s chief negotiator has said that the government is not “scared” of walking away from talks with the European Union without a deal and vowed not to blink in the final phase.
5. #GREEN LIST: The green list, which which sets out the countries and territories people can travel from into Ireland without restricting their movements for 14 days, has now gone over a month without being updated – despite a significant shift in epidemiological data.
6. #COLLEGES: Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, has commended Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin for speaking out about her “horrific” experience of sexual harassment by a colleague in University College Dublin as he promised a zero-tolerance approach to tackle the issue at third level.
7. #DONALD TRUMP: The US president has demanded that Fox News fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed claims that the Republican leader had disparaged the military – a bombshell that has dogged him for two days.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #CORONAVIRUS: Over 230 cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, the Department of Health said.
9. #EXTINCTION REBELLION: Politicians in the UK are continuing to react to protests and scores of arrests following the decision of climate change activists to blockade newspaper printers.
COMMENTS