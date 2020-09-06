The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN: Concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Dublin has prompted the opening of two pop-up test centres, with the Acting Chief Medical Officer urging people in the capital to keep their social contacts as low as possible.

2. #LEAVING CERT: Some 60,000 students will receive their results tomorrow, following the unprecedented use of predicted grades

3. #BIRMINGHAM: Multiple people have been injured in a series of stabbings in the UK city. Police are still investigating the major incident.

4. #BREXIT MEANS: The UK’s chief negotiator has said that the government is not “scared” of walking away from talks with the European Union without a deal and vowed not to blink in the final phase.

5. #GREEN LIST: The green list, which which sets out the countries and territories people can travel from into Ireland without restricting their movements for 14 days, has now gone over a month without being updated – despite a significant shift in epidemiological data.

6. #COLLEGES: Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris, has commended Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin for speaking out about her “horrific” experience of sexual harassment by a colleague in University College Dublin as he promised a zero-tolerance approach to tackle the issue at third level.

7. #DONALD TRUMP: The US president has demanded that Fox News fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed claims that the Republican leader had disparaged the military – a bombshell that has dogged him for two days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #CORONAVIRUS: Over 230 cases of Covid-19 were reported yesterday, the Department of Health said.

9. #EXTINCTION REBELLION: Politicians in the UK are continuing to react to protests and scores of arrests following the decision of climate change activists to blockade newspaper printers.