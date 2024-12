GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Weather warnings

1. The country remains under an Orange weather warning as the effects of Storm Darragh are still felt, with very strong and gusty northwest winds forecast.

A number of Status Red warnings for coastal counties were in effect last night, and several road blockages, cancelled flights and public transport delays have been reported nationwide.

Toy Show

2. Another Christmas, another Late Late Toy Show – this time, themed around the classic Christmas film Home Alone.

Patrick Kielty delivered in his second Toy Show outing last night, as viewers were treated to goat yoga, tractors, fart guns, musical numbers, storytelling, and surprise guest appearances by singer Jazzy, aeronautical engineer Norah Patten, Olympians Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley and rugby star Johnny Sexton.

Green Party leadership

3. Green Party politician Ciarán Cuffe has announced that he will contest the leadership election in the European Green party later today.

The contest is being held at the Convention Centre in Dublin city where the European Greens, which represents over 400 elected environmental and green politicians across Europe, is holding its 39th Annual Congress.

Power outages

4. 395,000 homes, farms and businesses have been left without power, as Storm Darragh continues to cause widespread disruption to power supplies and transport networks.

Advertisement

A spokesperson said that ESB Networks crews and contractors were assessing the damage and working to make the network safe and to restore supply.

Yoon impeachment vote

5. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has said he is “very sorry” for causing public anxiety and inconvenience with his declaration of martial law earlier this week, and promised not to make another attempt to impose it.

President Yoon Suk Yeol made a public apology this morning, hours ahead of a parliamentary vote on a motion to impeach him.

Dickie Rock

6. Irish showband singer Dickie Rock has died aged 88, his family has announced.

Rock experienced much success on the Irish charts during the 1960s, coming fourth in the 1966 Eurovision with the song Come Back To Stay, which became a hit in Ireland.

Bike shed complaints

7. The Office of Public Works have been flooded with furious emails and messages about the €336,000 cost of a bike shelter at Leinster House since news of the cost of construction broke.

The number of complaints was so high that almost a month after being asked for a total number received, the OPW has still not been able to provide details of how many there were.

Notre Dame reopening

8. The Notre Dame Cathedral is set to reopen in a public ceremony today, which will be attended by dozens of international politicians and leaders including US President-elect Donald Trump.

The event provides a unique chance for leaders to brush shoulders with Trump before he takes office in January.

Newbridge arrest

9. A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the assault of a woman at a car park in Newbridge, Co. Kildare on Wednesday.

The man is currently detained at a garda station, as an investigation into the assault continues.