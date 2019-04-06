This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 6 April, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your weekend.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 9:09 AM
Image: Paul Chiasson/PA Images
Image: Paul Chiasson/PA Images

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: A man was shot in the Priorswood area of north Dublin last night when a car pulled up and a passenger got out and shot him twice in the leg.

2. #FLEXTENSION: As talk over another Brexit extension intensifies, questions have been raised over what this would mean for EU elections in Ireland.

3. #STABBING: A man in 40s has been seriously injured after being stabbed a number of times in a park in Ballyfermot yesterday evening.

4. #CALEXICO: US President Donald Trump declared “our country is full’ as he inspected a new border fence on a visit to the Mexican border.

5. #EDUCATION: Teachers could face fitness-to-practise complaints over “inappropriate” use of social media such as making Facebook friends with students or criticising their employer, the Irish Times reports.

6. #DISPUTE: Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary wrote to the European Commission last year asking for its help in resolving a legal dispute.

7. #NAVAN: A woman in her 30s has died after a car crash in Co. Meath last night.

8. #WHITE HOUSE RACE: Former US vice president Joe Biden, who signalled yesterday he was on the cusp of announcing a presidential bid, brushed off allegations of inappropriate conduct in a public appearance.

9. #AINTREE: On the day when people with no clue about horse racing may even watch, here are some of the main runners in today’s Aintree Grand National.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

