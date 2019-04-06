The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOOTING: A man was shot in the Priorswood area of north Dublin last night when a car pulled up and a passenger got out and shot him twice in the leg.

2. #FLEXTENSION: As talk over another Brexit extension intensifies, questions have been raised over what this would mean for EU elections in Ireland.

3. #STABBING: A man in 40s has been seriously injured after being stabbed a number of times in a park in Ballyfermot yesterday evening.

4. #CALEXICO: US President Donald Trump declared “our country is full’ as he inspected a new border fence on a visit to the Mexican border.

5. #EDUCATION: Teachers could face fitness-to-practise complaints over “inappropriate” use of social media such as making Facebook friends with students or criticising their employer, the Irish Times reports.

6. #DISPUTE: Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary wrote to the European Commission last year asking for its help in resolving a legal dispute.

7. #NAVAN: A woman in her 30s has died after a car crash in Co. Meath last night.

8. #WHITE HOUSE RACE: Former US vice president Joe Biden, who signalled yesterday he was on the cusp of announcing a presidential bid, brushed off allegations of inappropriate conduct in a public appearance.

9. #AINTREE: On the day when people with no clue about horse racing may even watch, here are some of the main runners in today’s Aintree Grand National.

