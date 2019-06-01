The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #DEATH TOLL: At least 11 people have died in a mass shooting in Virginia in the US.

2. #APPEAL: Garda appeal after coach and lorry crash on N7.

3. #UNDECIDED: People are split over whether Ireland should scrap the current all-paper voting system and introduce electronic voting, a new poll has found.

4. #BOJO: Trump has said he thinks Boris Johnson would make a great British prime minister.

5. #GAINS: Leo Varadkar said he was happy with Fine Gael’s election performance but the party has been hit with the Maria Bailey swing gate drama as well as the co-living controversy.

6. #TIPPING POINT: Security expert Tom Clonan says that Oglaigh na h’Eireann is reaching a tipping point, a point of no return, in terms of recruitment, retention and falling numbers.

7. #RACISM: James McClean have described the English football authorities as a bunch of hypocrites and cowards.

8. #TUNE: On Raglan Road was unveiled as Ireland’s favourite folk song.

9. #HEADING OUT?: Here’s a hadny guide about everything that’s on this bank holiday weekend.