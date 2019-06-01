This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 June, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Saturday morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 9:10 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Joerg Beuge
Image: Shutterstock/Joerg Beuge

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up. 

1. #DEATH TOLL: At least 11 people have died in a mass shooting in Virginia in the US. 

2. #APPEAL: Garda appeal after coach and lorry crash on N7.

3. #UNDECIDED: People are split over whether Ireland should scrap the current all-paper voting system and introduce electronic voting, a new poll has found.

4. #BOJO: Trump has said he thinks Boris Johnson would make a great British prime minister.

5. #GAINS: Leo Varadkar said he was happy with Fine Gael’s election performance but the party has been hit with the Maria Bailey swing gate drama as well as the co-living controversy.

6. #TIPPING POINT: Security expert Tom Clonan says that Oglaigh na h’Eireann is reaching a tipping point, a point of no return, in terms of recruitment, retention and falling numbers.

7. #RACISM: James McClean have described the English football authorities as a bunch of hypocrites and cowards.

8. #TUNE: On Raglan Road was unveiled as Ireland’s favourite folk song.

9. #HEADING OUT?: Here’s a hadny guide about everything that’s on this bank holiday weekend.

