The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ESSEX: Vietnam has said it “strongly condemns” human trafficking, after UK police confirmed 39 people found dead in a truck last week are believed to be Vietnamese.

2. #CRASH: A pedestrian in his 70s has died after being struck by a bus in Co Meath last night.

3. #HOSPITAL: Dublin City Council issued a warning to the contractor for the new National Children’s Hospital about multiple breaches of working hours and complaints from residents, internal correspondence has revealed.

4. #DUBLIN BUS: Dublin Bus has issued a tender for a company to carry out drug and alcohol tests on its employees.

5. #RUGBY: England are facing South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final this morning.

6. #DEMOCRATS: Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke has announced that he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic 2020 US presidential nomination.

7. #REJECTED: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected Donald Trump’s advice of forming a Brexit pact with Nigel Farage ahead of the UK general election.

8. #CONGRESS: A US House of Representatives committee has unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming support for the Good Friday Agreement, RTÉ has reported.

9. #FRACKING: The UK government has banned fracking with immediate effect, marking a watershed moment for environmentalists and activists, The Guardian has reported.