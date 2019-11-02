This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 2 November, 2019
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 2 Nov 2019, 8:45 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ESSEX: Vietnam has said it “strongly condemns” human trafficking, after UK police confirmed 39 people found dead in a truck last week are believed to be Vietnamese. 

2. #CRASH: A pedestrian in his 70s has died after being struck by a bus in Co Meath last night. 

3. #HOSPITAL: Dublin City Council issued a warning to the contractor for the new National Children’s Hospital about multiple breaches of working hours and complaints from residents, internal correspondence has revealed. 

4. #DUBLIN BUS: Dublin Bus has issued a tender for a company to carry out drug and alcohol tests on its employees.

5. #RUGBY: England are facing South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final this morning. 

6. #DEMOCRATS: Former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke has announced that he is dropping out of the race for the Democratic 2020 US presidential nomination.

7. #REJECTED: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected Donald Trump’s advice of forming a Brexit pact with Nigel Farage ahead of the UK general election.

8. #CONGRESS: A US House of Representatives committee has unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming support for the Good Friday Agreement, RTÉ has reported.

9. #FRACKING: The UK government has banned fracking with immediate effect, marking a watershed moment for environmentalists and activists, The Guardian has reported.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

