The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DUBLIN: Post-mortem examinations are expected to take place on the bodies of three children found in a house in Dublin last night.

2. #COURTS: A teenage boy appeared before a special sitting of a Cork court last night charged with the murder of 20-year-old student Cameron Blair at a house party.

3. #DROGHEDA: A rally is due to be held in Drogheda later today against violence in the area, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar set to be in attendance.

4. #FF/FG: How different are Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, really? TheJournal.ie examined the key policies in each party’s manifesto on topics such as health, housing and climate.

5. #VIRUS: Three cases of the coronavirus, a deadly new virus from China, have been confirmed in France.

6. COURTS: The neighbour of a retired grandmother, whose body was dismembered and scattered at locations in the Wicklow mountains, told a jury that he did not see anything out of the ordinary on the night she was allegedly murdered.

7. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Tributes have been paid to Seamus Mallon, the former NI Deputy First Minister and civil rights campaigner, who died yesterday.

8. #CHEMSEX: An addiction expert has warned people to call an ambulance if they are with someone who overdoses on GHB – or any other drug.

9. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of teenager Rebecca O’Brien Allen who is missing from Carlow.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.