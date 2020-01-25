This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Orla Dwyer Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 8:40 AM
11 minutes ago
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day. 

1. #DUBLIN: Post-mortem examinations are expected to take place on the bodies of three children found in a house in Dublin last night. 

2. #COURTS: A teenage boy appeared before a special sitting of a Cork court last night charged with the murder of 20-year-old student Cameron Blair at a house party. 

3. #DROGHEDA: A rally is due to be held in Drogheda later today against violence in the area, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar set to be in attendance. 

4. #FF/FG: How different are Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, really? TheJournal.ie examined the key policies in each party’s manifesto on topics such as health, housing and climate.

5. #VIRUS: Three cases of the coronavirus, a deadly new virus from China, have been confirmed in France. 

6. COURTS: The neighbour of a retired grandmother, whose body was dismembered and scattered at locations in the Wicklow mountains, told a jury that he did not see anything out of the ordinary on the night she was allegedly murdered.

7. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Tributes have been paid to Seamus Mallon, the former NI Deputy First Minister and civil rights campaigner, who died yesterday.

8. #CHEMSEX: An addiction expert has warned people to call an ambulance if they are with someone who overdoses on GHB – or any other drug. 

9. #MISSING: Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of teenager Rebecca O’Brien Allen who is missing from Carlow.  

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

