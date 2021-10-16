The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Young adults

1. Young adults are in danger of falling through the cracks as the Irish economy continues to recover from the pandemic shock, experts and advocates have warned.

With this week’s Budget, the Government hoped to copper-fasten the economic rebound and safeguard incomes against the rising cost of living.

But does it do enough for young working adults or is it charting a course for another recovery that will largely bypass this age cohort? Business reporter Ian Curran examines this in today’s main story.

David Amess death

2. In the UK, the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP David Amess has been declared a terrorist incident, Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

The 69-year-old, who had been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea near Southend at midday yesterday.

The early investigation has revealed “a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism”, Met Police said.

Cork rail services

3. Back in Ireland, Irish Rail passengers will face significant disruptions for services from today as major works on the signalling system at Cork’s Kent Station are set to begin.

Starting today, rail services will be suspended between Cork and Mallow until the works are completed, resulting in bus transfers operating on routes to and from the station. The dates of works include the October Bank Holiday weekend and the school mid-term break.

Covid-19 situation

4. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Covid-19 situation “has changed” but that there’s “a variety of options” to look at ahead of a decision on the lifting of remaining restrictions.

A number of meetings are due to be held over the coming days ahead of a decision on whether to lift all remaining restrictions on 22 October.

Speaking to reporters in Cork yesterday, the Taoiseach said that he agrees with the assessment of HSE CEO Paul Reid that “it’s not a case of pressing the panic button”.

Criminal assets

5. The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) are uncovering more high-end and extravagant items from criminal gangs, including gyroplanes and cars.

Officers from CAB say that gangs are also investing in bloodstock and cryptocurrency as part of their criminal enterprise.

Garda Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins made the comments yesterday as CAB marks 25 years since it was established.

Barring orders

6. The Irish Examiner this morning reports that at least 21 serving gardaí have had barring orders issued against them since January 2019.

It reports that of the 21 cases, nine are under criminal investigation for breaching the orders, as well as being subject to internal disciplinary enquiries.

Clare car crash

7. A man has died died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare.

The incident occurred at around 2.10pm yesterday on the N18 dual-carriageway southbound between Shannon and Bunratty.

The Land Rover vehicle, which was hauling a trailer with cattle at the time, overturned in the overtaking lane. The vehicle rolled onto its roof before the roof collapsed, trapping the driver and sole occupant inside.

Texas abortion law

8. Back to international news, the Biden administration is to turn to the US Supreme Court in an attempt to halt a Texas law that has banned most abortions since September.

The move comes as Texas clinics are running out of avenues to stop the Republican-engineered law that bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks.

It amounts to the nation’s biggest curb on abortion in nearly 50 years.

Afghanistan mosque attack

9. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack on a Shiite mosque in the southern Afghan city of Kandahar that killed at least 41 people and injured scores more.

In a statement released on its Telegram channels, the jihadist group said two Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) suicide bombers carried out separate attacks on different parts of the mosque in Kandahar – the spiritual heartland of the Taliban – while worshippers prayed inside.