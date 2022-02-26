#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Saturday 26 February 2022
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Street fighting is underway in Kyiv as Ukraine’s president refuses to leave.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Feb 2022, 8:46 AM
1 hour ago 2,796 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5694732
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s a rundown of all the news you need to catch up with to start your day.

1. #UKRAINE: Kyiv officials are warning residents that street fighting is underway against Russian forces as Ukraine’s president refused to leave the city.

You can keep up to day with all the important developments throughout the day here

2. #EMBASSY: Russia is using its Dublin embassy as a communications base employing more than a dozen intelligence operatives to process information for European agents, security sources have said. 

Sources have told The Journal the Russian Embassy in South Dublin is not just a diplomatic unit but also that it has a high end intelligence capability including monitoring and communicating with agents across Europe. 

3. #NATO: The NATO General Secretary has said that US President Joe Biden and his counterparts have agreed to send parts of the organisation’s response force to help protect allies in the east following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

4. #PEACE TALKS: Hungary last night said it offered to host talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that he had spoken by telephone to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and to Andriy Yermak, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

5. #VARADKAR: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has described Russian President Vladimir Putin as the “Hitler of the 21st Century” as he says that sanctions against Russia will have an impact on Ireland’s economy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #FACEBOOK: Facebook has restricted Russian state media’s ability to earn money on the social media platform.

“We are now prohibiting Russian state media from running ads or monetizing on our platform anywhere in the world,” Nathaniel Gleicher, the social media giant’s security policy head, said on Twitter. 

7. #SUPREME COURT: Joe Biden has nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman selected to serve on the court.

8. #JOBS: A group of people from around Europe are gathering in Dublin Castle this weekend for a citizens’ panel preparing recommendations around the economy and jobs

9. #HOMELESS: There were over 9,000 people in emergency accommodation in January, with homeless charities “dismayed” at the rise in figures over the last eight months.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie