The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #DERRY Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two men, aged 18 and 19, in connection with the fatal shooting of journalist Lyra McKee on Thursday night.



2. #APPEAL Meanwhile, the PSNI has also released CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the shooting in a bid to identify those responsible for McKee’s death.

3. #ASSAULTS There were more than 100 acts of physical violence carried out against Dublin City Council staff last year, TheJournal.ie has learned.

4. #GROW HOUSE Two Vietnamese nationals will appear in court in Co Waterford charged in connection with the seizure of €1.3m worth of cannabis earlier this week.

5. #EURO TRIP Independent TD Mick Wallace has said that he is still unsure as to whether running for the European Parliament is the right decision.

6. #MUELLER REPORT Donald Trump has branded Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report “total bullshit” as Democrats seek its full release.

7. #MEXICO Thirteen people, including a child, have been killed after a group of gunmen opened fire at a family reunion in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

8. #LOS ANGELES Director Roman Polanski has sued the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a bid to have his membership to the group restored, a year after being expelled for sexual misconduct.

9. #WEATHER It will be a warm and generally dry day, with hazy sunshine across the country and top temperatures of between of 15 and 22 degrees Celsius.

