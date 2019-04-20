This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s all the news you need to know this Saturday morning.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 20 Apr 2019, 9:02 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you the stories you need to know as you wake up.

1. #DERRY Police in Northern Ireland have arrested two men, aged 18 and 19, in connection with the fatal shooting of journalist Lyra McKee on Thursday night. 

2. #APPEAL Meanwhile, the PSNI has also released CCTV footage of the moments leading up to the shooting in a bid to identify those responsible for McKee’s death.

3. #ASSAULTS There were more than 100 acts of physical violence carried out against Dublin City Council staff last year, TheJournal.ie has learned. 

4. #GROW HOUSE Two Vietnamese nationals will appear in court in Co Waterford charged in connection with the seizure of €1.3m worth of cannabis earlier this week.

5. #EURO TRIP Independent TD Mick Wallace has said that he is still unsure as to whether running for the European Parliament is the right decision. 

6. #MUELLER REPORT Donald Trump has branded Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report “total bullshit” as Democrats seek its full release.

7. #MEXICO Thirteen people, including a child, have been killed after a group of gunmen opened fire at a family reunion in the Mexican state of Veracruz.

8. #LOS ANGELES Director Roman Polanski has sued the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in a bid to have his membership to the group restored, a year after being expelled for sexual misconduct.

9. #WEATHER It will be a warm and generally dry day, with hazy sunshine across the country and top temperatures of between of 15 and 22 degrees Celsius.

 Comments have been closed as legal proceedings are active in one or more of the stories above.

