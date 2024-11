GOOD MORNING. HERE is everything you need to know as the weekend gets underway.

1. Taylor wins

Irish boxing legend Katie Taylor was up against it last night in front of a massive crowd in Texas, USA, when she fought opponent Amanda Serrano. But Taylor held on the win the bout by unanimous decision, further cementing her legacy.

2. Campaign continues

We’re about a week into the general election campaign today, and it is still all to play for. This weekend will see various campaign events, including the launch of Fine Gael and Labour’s manifestos.

3. Limerick arrest

A man has been charged in relation to a fatal shooting in Limerick in 2007.

Gardaí said that they arrested a man yesterday in relation to a shooting that occurred at Thomondgate, Limerick City on 26 April 2007.

4. No water

Staff at a day centre for people with intellectual disabilities have to boil the kettle in order to get hot water to wash service users, an employee has said.

There has been no hot water at the day centre in Islandbridge in Dublin 8 since the central heating broke in July, the staff member told The Journal.

Portable heaters are being used to keep service users warm, as staff contend with leaks and dampness. The employee said the situation is “Dickensian”.

5. Mallow crash

A young man died following a crash involving two cars in Co Cork yesterday evening.

The driver of one car – a man aged in his 20s – was fatally injured in the fatal collision near Cecilstown, northwest of Mallow.

6. Sentenced

A ‘solitary and sad’ was yesterday jailed for 12 years for killing his 88-year-old mother, who died in “horrific circumstances” in a house fire having “dedicated her life to caring” for her son.

Passing sentence on Geunter Lohse (63), Ms Justice Melanie Greally noted there was no sign he made a credible effort to assist or save grandmother Ruth Lohse.

7. Cold weather coming

Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory as the forecaster confirmed the first “cold snap” of the season.

After a mild start to November, temperatures will plummet next week, and this sudden change is part of the reason why an advisory is being issued.

“People are going to get quite a shock next week,” said a Met Éireann forecaster.

8. Gerry Hutch mixed reaction

Following the announcement that notorious criminal Gerry “The Monk” Hutch is the run for election, our reporter Jane Matthews took to the streets of the Dublin Central constituency to canvas voters on what they thought of the man and his chances.

9. Dutch coalition trouble

Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof’s far-right government faced a crisis yesterday when a junior minister reportedly threatened to resign, alleging “racist” comments by cabinet colleagues after last week’s attacks on Israeli football fans.

Deputy Finance Minister Nora Achahbar, who is of Moroccan descent, was expected to hand in her resignation, which may prompt other cabinet ministers of her anti-corruption New Social Contract (NSC) party to follow suit, Dutch media said.