Myanmar earthquake

1. The death toll from a major earthquake in Myanmar has passed 1,000 people, according to state officials, with more than 2,000 injured

UL harassment

2. University of Limerick’s students’ union is “deeply concerned” by reported harassment of a student at the campus, after it was discoverd that a Whatsapp group of 200 young men was created to target a young woman

Flooding on US-Mexico border

3. Torrential rain along the Texas-Mexico border has killed at least four people and trapped hundreds of people in flooded homes and cars stranded in high waters

Tánaiste in Lebanon

4. As Tánaiste Simon Harris made his way through the devastated villages of South Lebanon, he was shadowed overhead by an Israeli drone

Trinity ‘DEI’ survey

5. Trinity College Dublin has advised its researchers not to respond to a request for information from the Trump administration on whether there is a “diversity, inclusion and equality element” (DEI) to their work

Illegal evictions

6. Over 350 evictions carried out in the last ten years were determined to be illegal, according to a new report

Turkey arrests

7. Swedish journalist Joakim Medin, who was detained on his arrival in Turkey on Thursday to cover street protests, has been jailed

Ireland eclipse

8. A partial eyclipse of the sun will happen today across Ireland – the biggest solar eclipse in ten years, in fact

Frances Black presidential run

9. Senator Frances Black said that she is “not actively seeking” the presidency but is “open to the conversation” following speculation