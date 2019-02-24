The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Shutterstock/Liliya Kandrashevich

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RSA: The Road Safety Authority has claimed it would be failing in its duties if it discontinued an ad campaign in which learner motorists are warned about the dangers of driving alone following a string of complaints.

2. #SEIZED: A man has been arrested following the seizure of cocaine and cannabis worth over €716,000.

3. #VENEZUELA: At least two people have died after an attempt to get humanitarian aid into Venezuela descended into deadly chaos.

4. #VARADKAR: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will attend a summit between the European Union and the League of Arab States which begins later today in Egypt.

5. #RENT: Close to €700 million was spent last year on rent subsidy schemes paid to private landlords by the state.

6. #LOTTO: There was one lucky winner of last night’s Lotto jackpot worth €10.2 million, RTÉ reports.

7. #HOUSING: The government is to begin paying older people to downsize and move into age-friendly neighbourhoods, the Sunday Independent has reported.

8. #PSC: Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has said that her department will not be publishing a report on the Public Services Card, until it is given permission to do so by the Data Protection Commissioner.

9. #BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has said the Brexit vote must not be frustrated and the government needs to maintain an “absolute” focus on delivering it, the BBC reports.