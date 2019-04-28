The 9 at 9: Sunday

Source: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

1. #SHOOTING: One person has been killed and three others have been injured after a 19-year-old gunman opened fire at a synagogue in California, US.

2. #DRIVING: Driving testers have been accused of being “condescending” “inappropriate” and “rude” in a number of complaints made to the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

3. #HOUSING: House prices close Dart stations and Luas stops have risen by an average of 4% in Q1 of 2019 to an average of €512,000, according to new research.

4. #NEW SYSTEM: Learner drivers will be able to schedule and manage their driving test online, under new plans by the RSA.

5. #WILDFIRES: There have been no prosecutions against those who deliberately start wildfires in five years, despite 11 prosecutions in the six years previously.

6. #SECURITY: The installation of surveillance cameras made by a Chinese state-backed company in Leinster House have caused concerns about potential spying on TDs and senators, the Sunday Business Post has reported.

7. #CRANE: The BBC is reporting that four people were killed after a construction crane collapse in the US city of Seattle.

8. #PETROL BOMB: Gardaí are investigating a petrol bomb attack on a house in Corduff, west Dublin.

9. #SCOTLAND: Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is to demand that Scotland be allowed hold a second referendum on independence, RTÉ has reported.