The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CLÁR FUNDING: Minister Michael Ring awarded the highest level of money from a government rural funding scheme to his own constituency.

2. #ARTANE: Gardaí have said that the arrest of three men and seizure of a gun in north Dublin yesterday has “no doubt” prevented loss of life.

3. #BREXIT WOUNDS: In the UK papers today, David Cameron has a go at Boris Johnson in extracts from his memoirs, while the prime minister likens Britain to the Incredible Hulk.

4. #CHEMSEX: There was a 55% jump in referrals to a G detox clinic amid growing sexual assault fears.

5. #SELLING UP: RTÉ is set to sell its studio in Cork, the Irish Mail on Sunday reported.

6. #BRUTON: The government has said it will put pressure on social media companies over online safety.

7. #BAD WEATHER: Typhoons have been hitting Japan recently, but could they affect the Rugby World Cup?

8. #ÁMARACH POLL: A majority of people believe that electric scooters should not be legalised for use on Irish roads.

9. #CLAIMS: Dublin Port has been hit by a series of allegations of staff bullying and harassment, including claims of unwanted sexual advances, the Sunday Independent has reported.