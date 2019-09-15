This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 8:52 AM
1 hour ago 2,886 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4810357
Image: Shutterstock/BillyDoogs
Image: Shutterstock/BillyDoogs

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CLÁR FUNDING: Minister Michael Ring awarded the highest level of money from a government rural funding scheme to his own constituency

2. #ARTANE: Gardaí have said that the arrest of three men and seizure of a gun in north Dublin yesterday has “no doubt” prevented loss of life.

3. #BREXIT WOUNDS: In the UK papers today, David Cameron has a go at Boris Johnson in extracts from his memoirs, while the prime minister likens Britain to the Incredible Hulk

4. #CHEMSEX: There was a 55% jump in referrals to a G detox clinic amid growing sexual assault fears

5. #SELLING UP: RTÉ is set to sell its studio in Cork, the Irish Mail on Sunday reported.

6. #BRUTON: The government has said it will put pressure on social media companies over online safety

7. #BAD WEATHER: Typhoons have been hitting Japan recently, but could they affect the Rugby World Cup?

8. #ÁMARACH POLL: A majority of people believe that electric scooters should not be legalised for use on Irish roads.

9. #CLAIMS: Dublin Port has been hit by a series of allegations of staff bullying and harassment, including claims of unwanted sexual advances, the Sunday Independent has reported.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie