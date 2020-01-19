This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 19 January, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 8:45 AM
53 minutes ago 2,709 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea
Image: Shutterstock/StudioByTheSea

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #POLL: Fianna Fáil has jumped twelve points ahead of Fine Gael in the first opinion poll published since campaigning for the General Election got underway. 

2. #FIRE SAFETY: Residents of an apartment complex in south Dublin have been told the first installment of a possible €14,000 to repair fire safety defects is due at the end of this month.

3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump’s legal team has presented its line of defence for his upcoming impeachment trial, calling it unconstitutional and “dangerous”.

4. #VIRUS: 17 more people in central China have been diagnosed with the new form of viral pneumonia that has killed two patients.

5. #MCGREGOR: Conor McGregor took just 40 seconds last night to mark his return to the UFC with a TKO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

6. #ROYALS: Harry and Meghan will drop their royal titles from their names as they pursue a private life, a statement from the British Royal family has said.

7. #VARADKAR: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has insisted Ireland is a safe country following the murder of a teenager and a number of violent crimes in recent days.

8. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place for the whole country until 11am. 

9. #SINN FÉIN: Gerry Adams is retiring from politics, however, he said he will still play a role in Sinn Féin “as long as my health allows me and as long as the party wants me”. 

