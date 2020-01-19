The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #POLL: Fianna Fáil has jumped twelve points ahead of Fine Gael in the first opinion poll published since campaigning for the General Election got underway.

2. #FIRE SAFETY: Residents of an apartment complex in south Dublin have been told the first installment of a possible €14,000 to repair fire safety defects is due at the end of this month.

3. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump’s legal team has presented its line of defence for his upcoming impeachment trial, calling it unconstitutional and “dangerous”.

4. #VIRUS: 17 more people in central China have been diagnosed with the new form of viral pneumonia that has killed two patients.

5. #MCGREGOR: Conor McGregor took just 40 seconds last night to mark his return to the UFC with a TKO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

6. #ROYALS: Harry and Meghan will drop their royal titles from their names as they pursue a private life, a statement from the British Royal family has said.

7. #VARADKAR: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has insisted Ireland is a safe country following the murder of a teenager and a number of violent crimes in recent days.

8. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place for the whole country until 11am.

9. #SINN FÉIN: Gerry Adams is retiring from politics, however, he said he will still play a role in Sinn Féin “as long as my health allows me and as long as the party wants me”.