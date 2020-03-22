The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Another 102 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night, bringing the total number of 785.

2. #ITALY: Italy has shut all non-essential factories after recording another record coronavirus toll that brought its fatalities to 4,825.

3. #MOTHER’S DAY: It’s Mother’s Day today and here’s some advice on how to celebrate the day while keeping social distancing.

4. #PERU: Efforts to fly Irish and UK citizens out of Peru have been complicated after the Peruvian government announced that all airports would close from midnight tonight.

5. #PUBS: The Chief Medical Officer and the Minister for Health have issued a warning to pubs that are still open that they could face being forcibly closed.

6. #EASYJET: EasyJet has apologised after it emerged that a motivational video addressing staff about the coronavirus heavily resembled Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day speech, The Guardian has reported.

7. #AUSTRALIA: Australia has announced a €36 billion spending plan to limit economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, RTÉ has reported.

8. #NORTH KOREA: Donald Trump sent a letter to North Korea offering cooperation in ‘anti-epidemic work’, the country has said.

9. #CROATIA: A teenager has died after a strong earthquake shook the capital of Croatia this morning.