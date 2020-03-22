This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 22 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s a round up of this morning’s main stories.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 22 Mar 2020, 8:45 AM
37 minutes ago 4,915 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5054017
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Another 102 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland last night, bringing the total number of 785. 

2. #ITALY: Italy has shut all non-essential factories after recording another record coronavirus toll that brought its fatalities to 4,825.

3. #MOTHER’S DAY: It’s Mother’s Day today and here’s some advice on how to celebrate the day while keeping social distancing. 

4. #PERU: Efforts to fly Irish and UK citizens out of Peru have been complicated after the Peruvian government announced that all airports would close from midnight tonight.

5. #PUBS: The Chief Medical Officer and the Minister for Health have issued a warning to pubs that are still open that they could face being forcibly closed. 

6. #EASYJET: EasyJet has apologised after it emerged that a motivational video addressing staff about the coronavirus heavily resembled Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s St Patrick’s Day speech, The Guardian has reported.  

7. #AUSTRALIA: Australia has announced a €36 billion spending plan to limit economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, RTÉ has reported. 

8. #NORTH KOREA: Donald Trump sent a letter to North Korea offering cooperation in ‘anti-epidemic work’, the country has said. 

9. #CROATIA: A teenager has died after a strong earthquake shook the capital of Croatia this morning. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie