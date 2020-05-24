The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DEATHS: A further 13 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed yesterday evening.

2. #CUMMINGS: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure to sack his closest aide after allegations that Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules for a second time.

3. #NORTH DUBLIN: TheJournal.ie has taken a look at how a pocket of north Dublin became a hotspot for lockdown violence.

4. #HONG KONG: Hong Kong police have fired tear gas as hundreds took to the streets to march against China’s proposed tough national security legislation for the city.

5. #SOCIAL DISTANCING: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said there will be no change to the two-metre social distancing guidelines.

6. #HARRIS: Health Minister Simon Harris has warned that people should not get ahead of themselves regarding Covid-19 restrictions behind eased, RTÉ has reported.

7. #NEW YORK: The number of deaths in New York state caused by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours was 84, the lowest one-day total since late March, Governor Andrew Cuomo has said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

8. #AUSTRALIA: Australia’s western coast is bracing for a once-in-a-decade storm, which is expected to make landfall in the coming hours, the BBC reports.

9. #ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes on trial for corruption today, the BBC reports.