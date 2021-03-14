The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #DAVY: Ireland’s corporate accountability regime is set for major overhaul in the wake of Davy scandal.
2. #LONDON: Police at a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard were “placed in a position where enforcement was necessary”, Scotland Yard has said.
3. #CHARGED: A man has been charged following the seizure of €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Galway.
4. #PREGNANCY: Leaving politics after having a baby “wasn’t an easy decision”, according to former Roscommon-Galway senator Maura Hopkins.
5. #COVID: A further 543 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland.
6. #RIP: Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One, has died aged 97.
7. #VACCINES: The EU is facing further shortfalls in its Covid-19 vaccination programme after AstraZeneca said production problems and export restrictions would reduce planned deliveries of its vaccine.
8. #BOLIVIA: The interim president who led Bolivia for a year has been arrested as officials of the restored leftist government pursue those involved in the 2019 ousting of socialist leader Evo Morales
9. #MYANMAR: The leader of a group of Myanmar politicians ousted by a military coup has vowed to press on with a “revolution” against the authorities, the BBC reports.
