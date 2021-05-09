The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHINESE ROCKET: A large segment of a Chinese rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean today, the Chinese space agency said.

2. #HOUSING: A snapshot of Ireland’s housing crisis is captured in 90 readers’ stories on The Journal today. From those trapped in long-term renting to those in their dream home, you can read the stories here.

3. #UK: Boris Johnson has called a Union summit with the devolved leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland following elections in the UK.

4. #AFGHANISTAN: At least 50 people have been killed and more than 100 others injured following an explosion close to a secondary school in the Afghan capital Kabul.

5. #MISSING PERSON: Gardaí are asking the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Efiota Bassey who is missing from Dublin city centre.

6. #JERUSALEM: Medics say 90 Palestinians were wounded during a second night of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in Jerusalem.

7. #CANNABIS: Blindboy Boatclub has asked if we should reconsider the prohibition model when it comes to cannabis use in Ireland.

8. #WHITE HOUSE DOG: The Obamas have announced that their beloved family dog Bo has died.

9. #WEATHER: Scattered heavy showers will be widespread this morning, with occasional bright intervals. The rain will turn increasingly heavy with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, especially in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.