#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 9 May 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s what’s in the news this morning.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 9 May 2021, 9:03 AM
16 minutes ago 850 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5432475
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CHINESE ROCKET: A large segment of a Chinese rocket re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and disintegrated over the Indian Ocean today, the Chinese space agency said.

2. #HOUSING: A snapshot of Ireland’s housing crisis is captured in 90 readers’ stories on The Journal today. From those trapped in long-term renting to those in their dream home, you can read the stories here.

3. #UK: Boris Johnson has called a Union summit with the devolved leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland following elections in the UK.

4. #AFGHANISTAN: At least 50 people have been killed and more than 100 others injured following an explosion close to a secondary school in the Afghan capital Kabul.

5. #MISSING PERSON: Gardaí are asking the public for help in tracing the whereabouts of 32-year-old Efiota Bassey who is missing from Dublin city centre.

6. #JERUSALEM: Medics say 90 Palestinians were wounded during a second night of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police in Jerusalem.

7. #CANNABIS: Blindboy Boatclub has asked if we should reconsider the prohibition model when it comes to cannabis use in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #WHITE HOUSE DOG: The Obamas have announced that their beloved family dog Bo has died.

9. #WEATHER: Scattered heavy showers will be widespread this morning, with occasional bright intervals. The rain will turn increasingly heavy with the risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms, especially in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie