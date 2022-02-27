The 9 at 9: Sunday

GOOD MORNING.

Ukraine latest

1. Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv and fighting is under way. Videos posted on Ukrainian media and social networks show Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning in the street.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said his country is ready for peace talks with Russia, but not in Belarus, which was an invasion staging ground.

SWIFT move

2. After days of speculation last night the EU, US and UK agreed to block “selected” Russian banks from the Swift global financial messaging system in retaliation for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to impose a severe cost on Russia for the invasion.

Irish airspace

3. In a tweet this morning Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Ireland will move to shut off Irish airspace to all Russian aircraft, and urged other EU partners to follow suit.

Already a number of other countries – such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany and Poland – have closed their airspace to Russian flights, forcing westbound Russian planes to make enormous diversions.

Weapons

4. Speaking to The Journal, a former Army Ranger and TD called for Ireland to consider sending weapons to Ukraine to assist in the country’s military defence.

Cathal Berry highlighted that Ireland has stockpiles of anti-armour weaponry to be used against tanks and other vehicles that could be easily transferred to the Ukrainian military.

The suggestion would represent a move away from Ireland’s traditional focus on neutrality and remaining militarily non-aligned.

Chelsea

5. Chelsea’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich says he is handing over the “stewardship and care” of the Premier League club to the trustees of its charitable foundation, our colleagues at The 42 report.

It is understood Abramovich took the decision in order to protect Chelsea from reputational damage as war rages in Ukraine.

Silent treatment

6. People with eating disorders are reporting that specialised care is being reserved for those at the ‘brink of death’, Maria Delaney reports for The Journal‘s investigative platform Noteworthy.

Her investigation examines the chaotic state of services and reveals that most cannot access adequate care.

Only 55% of the staff for three new teams promised for 2021 have been recruited, while less than one third of available funding has been invested at all since 2016.

Covid measures

7. Maternity care campaigners will raise ongoing concerns about partners’ access to hospitals during pregnancy with the HSE next week.

As most public health restrictions around the country are being lifted, expectant parents are questioning why some limits are still being enforced on partners attending services, Lauren Boland reports.

Walking the line

The outlook

9. There’ll be some light rain around this morning, but bright and sunny spells will develop later. The rain’s set to return in the West in the late afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.