The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #GANGLAND IRELAND: The Special Criminal Court has heard in detail about how Daniel Kinahan is attempting to persuade the world he is not a crime boss.
2. #PHASE ONE: Businesses are continuing preparations to re-open tomorrow, when the first phase of the government’s roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions begins.
3. #ECONOMIC RISK: The Sunday Independent reports that a government report has warned that Ireland’s extended lockdown and re-opening plan will have a “grave” economic impact and leave many businesses permanently closed.
4. #PAY RISE: The Business Post reports that the Irish Congress of Trade Unions is calling for public sector workers to receive a pay increase due to them in October, despite the Covid-19 crisis.
5. #IN THE MONEY: Inventor James Dyson has topped the Sunday Times’ annual UK Rich List for the first time.
6. #DUBLIN: A teenager has been arrested after a convenience store in north Dublin was robbed at knife-point yesterday evening.
7. #CRITICISM: Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, saying many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
8. #CROPPIES’ ACRE PARK: Protesters have hit out at plans to build a playground in a park dedicated to Irish volunteers who died in the 1798 Rebellion.
9. #WEATHER: It will be cool and cloudy across the north and west with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but there will be some sunny spells in north Munster and Leinster.
COMMENTS