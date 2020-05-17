The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GANGLAND IRELAND: The Special Criminal Court has heard in detail about how Daniel Kinahan is attempting to persuade the world he is not a crime boss.

2. #PHASE ONE: Businesses are continuing preparations to re-open tomorrow, when the first phase of the government’s roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions begins.

3. #ECONOMIC RISK: The Sunday Independent reports that a government report has warned that Ireland’s extended lockdown and re-opening plan will have a “grave” economic impact and leave many businesses permanently closed.

4. #PAY RISE: The Business Post reports that the Irish Congress of Trade Unions is calling for public sector workers to receive a pay increase due to them in October, despite the Covid-19 crisis.

5. #IN THE MONEY: Inventor James Dyson has topped the Sunday Times’ annual UK Rich List for the first time.

6. #DUBLIN: A teenager has been arrested after a convenience store in north Dublin was robbed at knife-point yesterday evening.

7. #CRITICISM: Barack Obama has criticised some officials overseeing the coronavirus response, saying many “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”.

8. #CROPPIES’ ACRE PARK: Protesters have hit out at plans to build a playground in a park dedicated to Irish volunteers who died in the 1798 Rebellion.

9. #WEATHER: It will be cool and cloudy across the north and west with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but there will be some sunny spells in north Munster and Leinster.