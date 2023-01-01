GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Budget 23

1. In September, the measures in Budget 2023 were announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

The Budget came in at €11 billion and some of the key announcements included an increase to the income tax package, a €600 electricity credit, and once-off double payment week for social welfare recipients.

While some of the measures kicked in almost immediately, we take a look at those that will take effect from today.

Cost of Living

2. Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has raised the prospect of extending some cost-of-living and business support measures that are due to expire at the end of February.

Leo Varadkar said he wanted to avoid a “cliff edge” in two months’ time.

As it stands, a series of measures, including the energy credit scheme for households, will stop at the end of February.

Sinn Féin-led government

3. A Sinn Féin-led government could bring about a fundamental change in the country’s economic policy, the Taoiseach has said.

Leo Varadkar insisted it would be a “change for the worse” as he claimed Sinn Féin policies would mean “less business, fewer jobs and lower incomes”.

Varadkar’s came as he outlined how he intended to convince disaffected voters to back Fine Gael come polling day.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

4. Pope Francis will address the Catholic faithful this morning at the Vatican, the day after the death of his predecessor Benedict XVI at the age of 95.

Francis will preside over a service marking the World Day of Peace at St Peter’s Basilica, before addressing the faithful in St Peter’s Square for the Angelus prayer at 11:00 Irish time.

Covid-19

5. Australia and Canada have joined a growing list of countries requiring travellers from China to take a Covid-19 test prior to boarding their flight, as China battles a nationwide outbreak of coronavirus after abruptly easing restrictions that had been in place for much of the pandemic.

The measures will come into place from 5 January.

New Year Celebrations

6. New Year’s celebrations have swept across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks – and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation.

Croatia

7. Croatia has switched to the euro and entered Europe’s passport-free zone – two major milestones for the country after joining the EU nearly a decade ago.

At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and become the 20th member of the eurozone.

It is now the 27th nation in the passport-free Schengen zone, the world’s largest, which enables more than 400 million people to move freely around its members.

Starry Night

8. Get a telescope for Christmas? Or just enjoy gazing up at the stars?

There’s always something interesting to see in the night sky (weather permitting), whether it’s a meteor shower that comes every year or a comet flashing by.

As the new year rolls in, The Journal spoke to David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, about the astronomical highlights of 2023.

Gemma O’Connor

9. Family, love, loss, rivalry, respect and incredible success – Cork legend Gemma O’Connor on her book ‘Why Not A Warrior?’, which has been written with The42‘s Sinéad Farrell.