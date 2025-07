GOOD MORNING.

Taylor beats Serrano

1. Katie Taylor rubber-stamped her superiority over career nemesis Amanda Serrano with a tense but deserved split-decision victory at Madison Square Garden, defending her undisputed light-welterweight title in the process.

George Gibney

2. George Gibney appeared at a hearing in a Florida courthouse to see whether he agreed to be extradited to Ireland where he will face 79 charges in connection with the alleged abuse of four girls.

It was a short hearing – 11 minutes in total – but Gibney appearance provided an indication for how he would be pleading, reports Jane Moore from Orlando.

Weather warning

3. A Status Yellow high temperature warning will kick in at noon today for the entire country.

Tipperary drowning

4. A 12-year-old girl has sadly died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a river in Co Tipperary yesterday.

EU and Israel

5. A number of Irish MEPs have condemned the EU’s top foreign affairs official for what they have dubbed her “pandering” to Israel.

It comes after European Commission vice president and high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Kaja Kallas, announced that she had struck a deal with Israel to allow more aid into besieged Gaza.

Texas floods

6. US president Donald Trump visited Texas as questions mounted over the response to flash floods that have left at least 120 people dead, including dozens of children.

“I’ve gone to a lot of hurricanes, a lot of tornadoes. I’ve never seen anything like this. This is a bad one,” said the Republican leader during his touchdown in the state.

Postal

7. Sinn Féin is holding a protest today in Dublin over proposed changes to the GPO that involve opening more shops and offices on the site.

Air India crash

8. Preliminary findings into the Air India crash that left just one passenger out of 242 travellers alive last month has found that fuel control switches were turned off moments before impact.