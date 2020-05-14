The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #DISCUSSIONS: The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to discuss the potential easing of Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions next Monday.
2. #SCRAPPED: Oppositions parties and healthcare unions have criticised the government after a scheme to provide childcare to health workers during the coronavirus crisis was scrapped due to poor uptake by providers.
3. #ABUSE: Garda management has written to the Data Protection Commissioner and social media companies over a number of online videos showing garda members being verbally abused while carrying out their duties at Covid-19 checkpoints.
4. #MENTAL HEALTH: The United Nations has warned that the coronavirus pandemic risks sparking a major mental health crisis across the globe.
5. #STANDOFF: Donald Trump has said calls by the country’s top medical adviser Anthony Fauci for a highly cautious lifting of pandemic restrictions are “not acceptable.”
6. #DEEP CONCERNS: Inclusion Ireland has raised concerns over the issues experienced by people with intellectual disabilities and their families under Covid-19.
7. #DISCRIMINATION: A new survey has shown that six in 10 members of the LGBTI+ community in Ireland avoid holding hands with their partner in public.
8. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party at forming a government are set to continue this morning.
