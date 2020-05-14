This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 14 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here are the stories making headlines this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 14 May 2020, 7:58 AM
18 minutes ago 1,288 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5098593
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker
Image: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DISCUSSIONS: The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet this morning to discuss the potential easing of Ireland’s Covid-19 restrictions next Monday. 

2. #SCRAPPED: Oppositions parties and healthcare unions have criticised the government after a scheme to provide childcare to health workers during the coronavirus crisis was scrapped due to poor uptake by providers.

3. #ABUSE: Garda management has written to the Data Protection Commissioner and social media companies over a number of online videos showing garda members being verbally abused while carrying out their duties at Covid-19 checkpoints.

4. #MENTAL HEALTH: The United Nations has warned that the coronavirus pandemic risks sparking a major mental health crisis across the globe.

5. #STANDOFF: Donald Trump has said calls by the country’s top medical adviser Anthony Fauci for a highly cautious lifting of pandemic restrictions are “not acceptable.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #DEEP CONCERNS: Inclusion Ireland has raised concerns over the issues experienced by people with intellectual disabilities and their families under Covid-19.

7. #DISCRIMINATION: A new survey has shown that six in 10 members of the LGBTI+ community in Ireland avoid holding hands with their partner in public.

8. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party at forming a government are set to continue this morning.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie