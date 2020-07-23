This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 July, 2020
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 7:45 AM
Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina
Image: Shutterstock/Elena Shashkina

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #O’DEVANEY: Two Approved Housing Bodies have been selected by Dublin City Council to enter into negotiations with developer Bartra to secure ‘Cost Rental’ units at O’Devaney Gardens’ redevelopment. 

2. #GREENS: The result of the Green Party leadership contest is due later today after voting closed yesterday evening. 

3. #DEVELOPERS: Private developers can’t be trusted to assess the risk of Covid-19 transmission in co-living buildings, according to a Labour senator.

4. #CONSTRUCTION: The number of residential units under construction has fallen by 3.2% compared to last year with average house prices increasing by €3,643 (1.2%) up to May. 

5. #FLOYD: The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has now been hit with multiple felony counts of tax evasion.

6. #COURT: Amber Heard is set to finish giving evidence today in Johnny Depp’s High Court libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence.

7. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, have announced that US federal agents will surge into the cities of Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime.

8. #CHINA: China has launched its first rover mission to Mars, the BBC has reported

