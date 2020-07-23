The 8 at 8: Thursday

Updated 1 hour ago
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #O’DEVANEY: Two Approved Housing Bodies have been selected by Dublin City Council to enter into negotiations with developer Bartra to secure ‘Cost Rental’ units at O’Devaney Gardens’ redevelopment.
2. #GREENS: The result of the Green Party leadership contest is due later today after voting closed yesterday evening.
3. #DEVELOPERS: Private developers can’t be trusted to assess the risk of Covid-19 transmission in co-living buildings, according to a Labour senator.
4. #CONSTRUCTION: The number of residential units under construction has fallen by 3.2% compared to last year with average house prices increasing by €3,643 (1.2%) up to May.
5. #FLOYD: The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has now been hit with multiple felony counts of tax evasion.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #COURT: Amber Heard is set to finish giving evidence today in Johnny Depp’s High Court libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence.
7. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, have announced that US federal agents will surge into the cities of Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime.
8. #CHINA: China has launched its first rover mission to Mars, the BBC has reported.
COMMENTS