The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #O’DEVANEY: Two Approved Housing Bodies have been selected by Dublin City Council to enter into negotiations with developer Bartra to secure ‘Cost Rental’ units at O’Devaney Gardens’ redevelopment.

2. #GREENS: The result of the Green Party leadership contest is due later today after voting closed yesterday evening.

3. #DEVELOPERS: Private developers can’t be trusted to assess the risk of Covid-19 transmission in co-living buildings, according to a Labour senator.

4. #CONSTRUCTION: The number of residential units under construction has fallen by 3.2% compared to last year with average house prices increasing by €3,643 (1.2%) up to May.

5. #FLOYD: The former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd has now been hit with multiple felony counts of tax evasion.

6. #COURT: Amber Heard is set to finish giving evidence today in Johnny Depp’s High Court libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence.

7. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump and his attorney general, William Barr, have announced that US federal agents will surge into the cities of Chicago and Albuquerque to help combat rising crime.

8. #CHINA: China has launched its first rover mission to Mars, the BBC has reported.