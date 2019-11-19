The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOT Gardaí believe a man found dead in a burning car in Lucan, Dublin yesterday evening is believed to have been shot before the vehicle was set alight.

2. #AUCTION Four paintings owned by RTÉ are going up for auction at Sotheby’s in London today as the cash strapped national broadcaster seeks to raise funds.

3. #INTERNET The government will sign off on the €3 billion National Broadband Plan contract at its weekly cabinet meeting today.

4. #E-CIGS An ongoing HSE review is checking e-cigarette products on the Irish market for the ingredient linked to a recent outbreak of lung illnesses in the US.

5. #LONDON The Metropolitan Police is investigating a high-value burglary at a house in Haringey in London where more than €1 million worth of jewels were stolen.

6. #HONG KONG Around 100 pro-democracy protesters remain holed up at a Hong Kong university as a police siege of the campus entered its third day.

7. #COURT Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams is set to challenge two historic prison escape convictions at the UK’s highest court.

8. #HOUSING The Peter McVerry Trust housing and homeless charity has helped more people over the last year as it provided shelter or housing to over 5,500 people.

9. #ISRAEL Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said Ireland strongly supports the EU’s position of condemning Israel’s policy of building settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

