Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
The 9 at 9: Tuesday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 8:46 AM
Image: Shutterstock/WDnet Creation
Image: Shutterstock/WDnet Creation

Updated 14 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #SHOT Gardaí believe a man found dead in a burning car in Lucan, Dublin yesterday evening is believed to have been shot before the vehicle was set alight.

2. #AUCTION Four paintings owned by RTÉ are going up for auction at Sotheby’s in London today as the cash strapped national broadcaster seeks to raise funds.

3. #INTERNET The government will sign off on the €3 billion National Broadband Plan contract at its weekly cabinet meeting today.

4. #E-CIGS An ongoing HSE review is checking e-cigarette products on the Irish market for the ingredient linked to a recent outbreak of lung illnesses in the US.

5. #LONDON The Metropolitan Police is investigating a high-value burglary at a house in Haringey in London where more than €1 million worth of jewels were stolen.

6. #HONG KONG Around 100 pro-democracy protesters remain holed up at a Hong Kong university as a police siege of the campus entered its third day.

7. #COURT Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams is set to challenge two historic prison escape convictions at the UK’s highest court.

8. #HOUSING The Peter McVerry Trust housing and homeless charity has helped more people over the last year as it provided shelter or housing to over 5,500 people.

9. #ISRAEL Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said Ireland strongly supports the EU’s position of condemning Israel’s policy of building settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Read next:

