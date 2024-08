GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Emergency declared in second Russian region

1. An emergency has been declared in the Russian Belogrod region after a Ukrainian drone attack destroyed buildings and injured civilians, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

It is the second attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces inside Russia’s borders after the military attacked and seized control of a portion of the Kursk region, bordering Ukraine.

Investment fraud

2. Investment fraud attempts surged by 76% in the first half of this year, according to a new report by Bank of Ireland.

The bank said that the majority of cases began after potential victims were targeted on social media, where they were offered bogus investment opportunities with promises of high returns.

House prices projected to increase again

3. Estate agents expect house prices to increase by an average of 4.5% over the next 12 months, according to a new mid-year report from the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI).

This figure is up from the 1% increase forecast by SCSI estate agents for 2024 back in January.

Unhappy customers

4. Eir and Ryanair have topped the list of the companies most frequently named by consumers who made a complaint to the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

In today’s lead story, Conor O’Carroll reveals that over 350 queries and complaints from consumers named Eir as the company they were contacting the CCPC about.

A total of 269 contacts were made about Ryanair, according to a new report from the CCPC published today covering the first six months of the year.

Integrity of Venezuelan election ‘questionable’ – UN

5. Venezuela’s Electoral Council failed to demonstrate “basic transparency and integrity” in how it processed the results of the country’s contested presidential election, a UN panel has concluded in a new report.

“The results management process of the CNE (the national electoral council) fell short of the basic transparency and integrity measures that are essential to holding credible elections,” the UN report said.

Tipp blocake organisers say they’ll regroup

6. Tensions ran high in west Tipperary yesterday as gardaí sought to escort approximately 80 asylum seekers safely past a blockade formed by several dozen people.

Locals in the area have manned the protest outside Dundrum House Hotel every day since late May. The hotel has not been in commercial use for several years and has been chosen for the housing of refugees.

Locals said they would “regroup” and hold a meeting later this evening to discuss the next steps for their campaign to prevent the housing of asylum seekers at the hotel.

Prisoners in hospital

7. Ten prisoners were taken to hospital in a serious condition after they apparently overdosed on an opioid in Portlaoise prison, The Journal has learned.

In a statement the Irish Prison Service said it is liaising with the HSE and they have secured extra naloxone kits which is a drug which reverses the effects of opioids such as heroin and synthetic drugs.

US approves $20bn for Israel

8. US President Joe Biden’s administration has approved more than $20 billion in new weapons sales to Israel, brushing aside pressure from rights activists to stop arms deliveries over the humanitarian toll in Gaza.

The sale comes as Biden presses Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire after 10 months of bloodshed, although the weapons would take years to reach Israel.