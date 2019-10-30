The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTION: MPs in the House of Commons last night voted to hold a general election.

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The DUP and the North’s other main political parties have given a broad welcome to plans for the UK’s general election.

3. #ENDOMETRIOSIS: A feeling of shame and stigma associated with endometriosis is having a severe effect on the mental health and sex lives of thousands of women, TheJournal.ie has reported.



4. #DRUGS: The partnership approach for the government’s National Drugs Strategy is “in danger of collapse”, former ministers and drugs campaigners have today warned.

5. #COURT: A butcher who was found in possession of over €2.5 million of drugs hidden amongst packets of men’s boxer shorts has been jailed for eight years.

6. #GRENFELL: The public inquiry’s first report into the Grenfell Tower fire in London will be officially published today.

7. #LAWSUIT: The family of motorcyclist killed in crash involving the wife of an American diplomat is planning to sue the Trump administration over an alleged cover-up.

8. #GAME OF THRONES: HBO has given the go-ahead for a prequel series to TV show Game of Thrones, the BBC reports.

