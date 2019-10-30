This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 30 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 7:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,779 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4871731
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa
Image: Shutterstock/New Africa

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ELECTION: MPs in the House of Commons last night voted to hold a general election

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: The DUP and the North’s other main political parties have given a broad welcome to plans for the UK’s general election. 

3. #ENDOMETRIOSIS: A feeling of shame and stigma associated with endometriosis is having a severe effect on the mental health and sex lives of thousands of women, TheJournal.ie has reported. 

4. #DRUGS: The partnership approach for the government’s National Drugs Strategy is “in danger of collapse”, former ministers and drugs campaigners have today warned. 

5. #COURT: A butcher who was found in possession of over €2.5 million of drugs hidden amongst packets of men’s boxer shorts has been jailed for eight years.

6. #GRENFELL: The public inquiry’s first report into the Grenfell Tower fire in London will be officially published today. 

7. #LAWSUIT: The family of motorcyclist killed in crash involving the wife of an American diplomat is planning to sue the Trump administration over an alleged cover-up.

8. #GAME OF THRONES: HBO has given the go-ahead for a prequel series to TV show Game of Thrones, the BBC reports. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie