Security

1. In our lead story this morning, Muiris O’Cearbhaill reports that a text-messaging system to warn Irish citizens of large-scale emergencies is expected to be introduced by the end of next year.

The new Public Warning System will enable mobile phone operators in Ireland to send warnings to the public via text message on behalf of the government before or during large-scale public emergencies when there’s danger to life.

Grand National Arrests

2. Police in Merseyside have arrested 118 people at Aintree Racecourse as large numbers of protesters attempted to gain entry to the track – delaying the start of the flagship Grand National.

Scores of activists climbed fences at Aintree, with at least two fixing themselves to a jump using glue and lock-on devices, animal rights group Animal Rising said.

Farm tragedy

3. A farmer who died in an accident involving a bull on a farm near Enniskeane in west Cork on Friday has been named locally as 71-year-old Joseph Shorten.

Mr Shorten, who was well liked and respected in the local community, had been working in his shed. It is believed that he was attacked by a bull when he went to open a gate.

Biden on Northern Ireland

4. Northern Ireland has an “incredible opportunity” for economic growth, US president Joe Biden insisted as he pledged to continue to work with the UK and Irish governments to restore devolution.

Speaking to reporters in Delaware, Biden said: “We have more to do in the North.”

G7

5. Energy and environment ministers of the G7 have vowed to work to hasten the shift towards cleaner, renewable energy.

But the world’s wealthiest nations set no timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants as they wrapped up two days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo.

Sudan

6. Fighting in Sudan is raging for a second day after battles between rival generals in control since their 2021 coup killed at least 56 civilians and wounded hundreds more people.

Deafening explosions and intense gunfire shook buildings in the capital Khartoum’s northern and southern suburbs as tanks rumbled on the streets and fighter jets roared overhead, sparking international alarm.

India

7. A former Indian legislator convicted of kidnapping and facing murder and assault charges has been shot dead along with his brother in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV in northern India.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother, Ashraf Ahmad, were under police escort on their way to a medical check-up at a hospital last night when three men posing as journalists targeted the two brothers from close range in Prayagraj city in Uttar Pradesh state.

Heardle

8. Heardle, the name-that-tune game inspired by the Wordle craze, is being dropped by Spotify less than a year after the music streaming giant acquired it.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Heardle,” Spotify said in a statement.

Voices

9. In a column today, Robert Thompson writes about his experience with significant sight loss, and how sighted people can help others with vision impairment.

He writes that sighted people might have misconceptions about people with vision impairment, such as their ability to use smartphones. He outlines tips from the National Council for the Blind of Ireland, such as asking how they would like to be guided rather than grabbing their arm, except in face of imminent danger.