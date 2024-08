EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day so far.

1. #GALWAY BARRACKS A teenager was arrested after an army chaplain aged in his 50s was seriously injured in a suspected stabbing at a barracks in Galway last night

2. #GAZA Ceasefire negotiations continued in Qatar for a second day as more pressure mounts on parties to reach an agreement.

3. #AMBULANCE SERVICE A father-of-three died from a suspected asthma attack during two-hour ambulance wait.

4. #BELFAST A security alert was issued over the discovery of a device at a GAA playing grounds in east Belfast.

5. #ELECTRIC PICNIC Tens of thousands of people are arriving in Co Laois for the Electric Picnic music and arts festival.