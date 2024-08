A SECURITY ALERT has been issued over the discovery of a device at a GAA playing grounds in east Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has advised the public to avoid the area.

“Police are currently at the scene of a security alert after receiving a report that a device has been left at playing fields in the Church Road area of east Belfast,” a PSNI statement said.

“The public are advised to avoid the area at this time. Further updates will be issued in due course.”

The GAA grounds have been the target of sectarian incidents in previous years.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey condemned the latest incident this afternoon.

“It is absolutely sickening and disgraceful that police are dealing with yet another security alert at Henry Jones Playing Fields, used by East Belfast GAA,” the South Belfast MLA said.

“These disgusting attempts to intimidate children and adults playing sport on these pitches and to subvert the growth of Gaelic games in the area must stop. This is an attack on the entire community and must be condemned by all political representatives and sporting organisations,” she said.

“We must stand as a collective against this vile behaviour which is unwanted and uncalled for in today’s society.”

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite wrote on social media: “A GAA club, soccer clubs, a school and nurseries are all impacted every time some neanderthal decides to cause havoc here. CCTV is coming and those responsible will be pursued.”