EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #HOMELESSNESS New homelessness figures show the number of people living in emergency accommodation increased last month to a record 14,429.

2. #CARDIO CARE The HSE has told GPs in Cavan and Monaghan not to refer patients to the cardiology department in the counties’ shared hospital, raising concerns among doctors.

3. #GAZA Taoiseach Simon Harris said he would write to the Attorney General to seek fresh legal advice on trade with Israel.

4. #DEFENCE The EU is set to introduce a Defence Commissioner role.

5. #US Kamala Harris gave her first full-length interview since becoming the Democratic nominee.