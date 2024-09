EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ABUSE A scoping inquiry has revealed almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse of children in schools run by religious orders.

Advertisement

2. #PARNELL SQUARE A young girl who was critically injured during an attack on Parnell Square last November has been discharged from hospital.

3. #CLIMATE Energy emissions fell by nearly 8% in 2023, a record pace for the sector – but still not fast enough to stay on track to avoid overshooting legally-binding carbon budgets.

4. #BIKE SHELTER The Taoiseach said that the cost of a €335,000 bike shelter at Leinster House is “inexcusable” and “inexplicable”.

5. #DUBLIN AIRPORT The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) decided against forcing Dublin Airport to reassess its airport charges ahead of the winter season.