EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #WEATHER WARNING A Status Red weather warning will come into effect for several counties tonight, with the rest of the country under a Status Orange warning for Storm Darragh.

2. #TOY SHOW The Late Late Toy Show will be taking to our screens this evening (and The Journal will be liveblogging it – join us after 9pm.)

3. #GOVERNMENT TALKS The Social Democrats have rejected a proposal from Labour to jointly enter government formation negotiations.

4. #SYRIA In Syria, tens of thousands of people are fleeing the city of Homs as insurgents enter two nearby towns.

5. #ROMANIA Romania’s highest court has annulled the first round of the country’s presidential election, which was won by the far-right outsider Calin Georgescu, amid fears of Russian interference in the results.