EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #RIP.IE Ireland’s leading death notice website RIP.ie confirmed that it is introducing a €100 fee for funeral directors per death notice submitted to the platform from January.

2. #KYRAN DURNIN A man who was arrested last week in connection with the suspected murder of schoolboy Kyran Durnin has been found dead.

3. #HOLYHEAD PORT All ferry sailings between Holyhead and Dublin have been cancelled until at least 15 January.

4. #CEANN COMHAIRLE Fianna Fáil’s parliamentary party agreed to formally support Independent TD Verona Murphy’s candidacy as Ceann Comhairle at a vote tomorrow.

5. #ATTACKS ON GARDAÍ A man has been refused bail after being charged with “unprovoked” attacks on two off-duty gardai in Dublin’s Temple Bar, which left one of the officers in a critical condition in hospital.