ALL FERRY SAILINGS between Holyhead and Dublin have been cancelled until at least 15 January 2025, Holyhead’s port authority has announced.

Terminals at the busy Welsh port were damaged during Storm Darragh on 6 and 7 December and the port has been closed since then.

Irish Ferries and Stena Line both apologised for the inconvenience and said they are currently contacting customers who were booked to travel on the route to outline options available to them.

In a statement, Holyhead Port said:

“We are now able to provide an update on the current closure of the Terminal 3 and Terminal 5 ferry berths at Holyhead Port. Regrettably, both terminals will need to remain closed until Wednesday 15 January 2025 at the earliest. Our current priority is to establish when Terminal 5 can be re-opened safely, to resume ferry services.”

The port said that damage done to terminal 3 had resulted in part of the structure collapsing, “rendering it unusable”.

“Given the scale of the damage, it has been necessary to perform underwater inspections of the structural integrity of the adjacent Terminal 3 and Terminal 5 berths, which could only commence once Storm Darragh had passed, early last Tuesday morning,” the statement said.

With the closure of Holyhead port, Irish Ferries is now cancelling Holyhead/Dublin sailings to end 15 Jan 25 and is contacting customers with alternatives, including the Pembroke/Rosslare route.

See https://t.co/jw5JzvfOkI for info.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/B2vszosdB5 — Irish Ferries (@Irish_Ferries) December 17, 2024

The port authority said the decision to close the berths until 15 January was made in order to provide certainty for passengers, freight customers and ferry operators “and allow them to make alternative arrangements ahead of one of the busiest times of the year”.

The port apologised to those affected but said, “we will only permit ferry services to recommence once we are sure it is safe to do so”.

In a statement, Stena Line said: “Customers are currently being contacted and affected passengers are advised to amend their booking online free of charge or through the Contact Centre on 0344 770 7070 (UK)/ + 353 1 907 5555 (ROI).

“Stena Line is offering sailings for passengers and freight from Dublin to ports in Birkenhead and Fishguard. In addition, a new freight route from Dublin to Heysham has been added to assist continuity of trade flows. The company has also added additional sailings on the Belfast – Cairnryan route this weekend. Currently there is limited availability on the Belfast – Liverpool and Rosslare – Fishguard routes.”

Irish Ferries said: “We are currently contacting customers booked to travel on the route in date order to outline options available to them, including sailing on the Rosslare-Pembroke route, where we have added more space.”

“We are also working with UK ports with a view to adding further sailings to/from Ireland. Customers will receive an SMS/email outlining options and can then contact us using the following contact details: Ireland – 0818 300 400 UK – 03717 300 400 email: disruption@irishferries.com.

“Customers who have booked with a third party need to contact them directly regarding their booking. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank customers for their patience as we work through this disruption.”