EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #FRANCE Frenchman Dominique Pericot, who admitted to enlisting dozens of strangers to rape his ex-wife Gisèle Pelicot after he sedated her, was found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

#GOVERNMENT TALKS 2. The Labour Party walked away from government formation talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

3. #YEMEN Israel struck ports and energy infrastructure used by the Houthi rebel group in Yemen overnight after intercepting a missile fired from the country.

4. #TEMPLE BAR ATTACK A second man was remanded in custody after being accused of attacking two off-duty gardaí in Dublin’s Temple Bar during an incident which left one of the officers in a critical condition in hospital.

5. #CHRISTMAS A talented secondary school choir in Tipperary has gone viral for their rendition of ‘O Holy Night’, which has generated hundreds of thousands of views and worldwide praise this week.