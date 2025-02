EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ST PATRICK’S DAY The full list of where Government ministers will travel to for St Patrick’s Day has been released.

2. #SENTENCING APPEAL The mother student journalist Joe Drennan, who was killed in a hit and run two years ago, said her family were informed this morning that the Director of Public Prosecutions has lodged an appeal against a six and half year concurrent sentence imposed on her son’s killer, arguing it was too lenient.

3. #DÁÍL Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy’s lack of Irish was raised in the Dáil after the Taoiseach accused Mary Lou McDonald of telling lies while speaking as Gaeilge.

4. #ABUSE INVESTIGATIONS The names of 15 deceased Jesuits credibly accused of child sexual abuse have been published by the Jesuit Order.

5. #HEALTHCARE Eight in ten nurses say patients are being treated in inappropriate settings such as hospital corridors, according to a new survey by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.