AIB is warning customers of scam texts doing the rounds claiming a transaction is on hold

AIB HAS WARNED customers about new scam text messages which it said people across Ireland are being “inundated” with.

The bank said cases of payment fraud are up 55% from January to September compared to the same period in 2025, putting the significant increase down to the rise in these scam texts.

The scam sees people receiving a text message from fraudsters claiming to be a bank, which states that a transaction has been placed on hold and urges them to call the phone number in the text.

When they do call that number, which is not their bank, or when the fraudster calls them, the customer is engaged by the scammers posing as their bank, who proceed to tell them that they must take action to make their money safe.

This usually involves the fraudster talking the customer through how to move their money to another ‘safe’ account, which is actually controlled by the fraudster.

AIB shared the story of one of its customer, ‘James’, who received one of these messages claiming that his bank had placed a transaction of €413.99 to Ikea on hold and asking him to call an enclosed phone number if he did not make the transaction.

The scam text received by the customer. AIB AIB

James subsequently called the phone number, where he spoke to someone claiming to be ‘Fiona’ from AIB Card Services.

The customer then asked whether his Internet Business Banking (IBB) account was also at risk.

He said the fake agent seemed “particularly interested” once he mentioned the business account and told him she would check it, but that she needed his user ID, passcode and one-time code (OTC). The customer provided these details to the scammer.

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Throughout the call, which lasted around two hours, the customer provided multiple OTCs when asked. During this period, he was receiving notifications indicating that payments were being made from the account.

However, the customer said he believed the fake agent was attempting to stop fraudulent activity and therefore continued to follow the instructions provided.

This meant the fraudster was able to compromise the customer’s online banking access.

AIB said the customer became suspicious after around two hours and contacted AIB Card Services while still connected to the fraudster.

The bank immediately identified the other call as fraudulent and instructed the customer to end the call. James successfully recouped his funds.

‘Wait a sec and double check’

AIB’s head of consumer banking Adrian Moynihan said the bank’s fraud support phone line has been inundated with customer queries about these scam messages.

“A text message or a call asking you for login details, personal access codes or one-time passcodes, or to move your money is a scam,” he said, adding that AIB will never do this.

“We’re here to support our customers and always ask them to “Wait a sec and double check” before handing over your details to someone claiming to be from your bank.”

Moynihan said AIB works closely with industry stakeholders, including social media companies, telecommunications providers, the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI), and the gardaí to detect and report fraud trends.

He advised customers to never move money to a so-called safe account, share security codes or hand over their card, pin or cash to anyone claiming to be from AIB.

If they feel unsure, they should end the conversation and contact the bank directly using a trusted phone number. “Taking a moment to pause could prevent significant financial loss,” Moynihan added.

AIB said customers who want to familiarise themselves with the latest fraud trends and how to protect against them can visit the Security Centre on its website. The bank’s 24/7 fraud support line is 1800 24 22 27.