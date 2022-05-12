Gardaí appeal for information over woman missing from Tallaght

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for help in tracing a woman mising from Tallaght since yesterday.

Áine Ryan, 45, is missing from the Cushlawn Park area of Tallaght.

She is described as being 5ft 7in in height, of slim build with long black hair. When last seen she was wearing (blue, black and pink) Nike Airmax, black joggers and a ¾ length black gillet.

Anyone with information on Áine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

