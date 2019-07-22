Irish airport complaints rose by 56% in 2018

Passengers wait for their flight at Dublin Airport.

THE NUMBER OF complaints received by the Commission for Aviation Regulation increased by 56% in 2018 – with 2,319 complaints submitted to the regulator last year.

The scale of complaints is a significant jump from 2017. The commission has struggled to cope with the volume of complaints, which has forced a re-think in the commission’s approach to complaints.

The figures are contained in the Commission for Aviation Regulation’s annual report.

One hundred and one complaints related to flights leaving from non-Irish airports.

A total of 1,657 complaints cases have been completed, with 561 ongoing.

Of completed cases, 52% related to long delays, while 44% were prompted by cancellations. Sixty-four cases, or 4%, related to people who were denied boarding.

In terms of airlines, 34% of cancellation complaints were regarding Ryanair, while 49% related to Aer Lingus.

Ryanair was the subject of 23% of complaints about delays, while the figure for Aer Lingus was 36%. The remainder related to other airlines.

A total of 19 actionable complaints – double the number from 2017 – were received in relation to the treatment of people with reduced mobility. Issues raised included difficulties with assistance during arrival and departure at airports, as well as inadequate assistance in disembarking from aircrafts.

“We are particularly proud of a number of achievements in 2018,” Commissioner Cathy Mannion said in a statement.

In May, the commission proposed measures to reduce the passenger charges it levies on airlines.

This year will see the commission working to “ensure that airport charges are efficient and in passengers’ best interests,” Mannion said.

A report on airline price caps and charges will be published in September, the report states.