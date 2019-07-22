This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish airport complaints rose by 56% in 2018

The airline and airport regulator has struggled to cope with the volume of complaints.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 22 Jul 2019, 12:05 PM
20 minutes ago 1,215 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4734166
Passengers wait for their flight at Dublin Airport.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Passengers wait for their flight at Dublin Airport.
Passengers wait for their flight at Dublin Airport.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE NUMBER OF complaints received by the Commission for Aviation Regulation increased by 56% in 2018 – with 2,319 complaints submitted to the regulator last year. 

The scale of complaints is a significant jump from 2017. The commission has struggled to cope with the volume of complaints, which has forced a re-think in the commission’s approach to complaints. 

The figures are contained in the Commission for Aviation Regulation’s annual report. 

One hundred and one complaints related to flights leaving from non-Irish airports. 

A total of 1,657 complaints cases have been completed, with 561 ongoing. 

Of completed cases, 52% related to long delays, while 44% were prompted by cancellations. Sixty-four cases, or 4%, related to people who were denied boarding. 

In terms of airlines, 34% of cancellation complaints were regarding Ryanair, while 49% related to Aer Lingus. 

Ryanair was the subject of 23% of complaints about delays, while the figure for Aer Lingus was 36%. The remainder related to other airlines.

A total of 19 actionable complaints – double the number from 2017 – were received in relation to the treatment of people with reduced mobility. Issues raised included difficulties with assistance during arrival and departure at airports, as well as inadequate assistance in disembarking from aircrafts.  

“We are particularly proud of a number of achievements in 2018,” Commissioner Cathy Mannion said in a statement. 

In May, the commission proposed measures to reduce the passenger charges it levies on airlines. 

This year will see the commission working to “ensure that airport charges are efficient and in passengers’ best interests,” Mannion said.

A report on airline price caps and charges will be published in September, the report states. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie