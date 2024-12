AN POST HAS said it expects to receive about 350,000 parcels from the UK in the next 24 hours as British retailers find alternatives to sending goods through the Holyhead port in Wales, which has been closed since Storm Darragh.

“Many UK retailers have worked to secure alternative routes into to Ireland while Holyhead remains closed resulting in a much decreased backlog of parcel trucks at Holyhead,” An Post said in a social media post.

An Post said “we have the facilities technology and staff to process and deliver” the hundreds of thousands of parcels.

For people who ordered something from the UK before Storm Darragh, An Post said “it should arrive in the coming days but check directly with your retailer”.

If you are planning to order from UK retailers, check with them regarding their delivery dates for Ireland, the postal service advised.

“All outgoing international parcel services are operating normally,” An Post said, adding that post offices will remain open this Saturday.

Advertisement

An Post will be delivering up to Christmas Eve all parcels received by 21 December.

Simon McKeever of the Irish Exporters Association, speaking to The Journal, said that shipping companies are trying to divert ships to other ports but uncertainty about when Holyhead would reopen created challenges for making decisions, as well as managing the locations of trucks, trailers and drivers.

Additionally, many passengers who were due to travel on the cancelled ships may be looking to re-book, he said, raising questions about: “When people are travelling home for Christmas in both directions, who gets priority on that boat?”

CEO of Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTA) Aidan Flynn said that the disruption has come at a difficult time of year in the run-up to Christmas and that it is “creating concern and anxiety”.

However, he added that the supply chain “is resilient”.

“We’re beginning to see a moving of supply lines to Liverpool and Pembroke and Fishguard out of Rosslare and Dublin,” Flynn said, speaking to The Journal.

“That will help alleviate it but the main priority is to get Holyhead open again.”