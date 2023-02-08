Advertisement

Wednesday 8 February 2023 Dublin: 6°C
# Gardaí
Gardaí appeal for information ahead of anniversary of murdered man Andrew Allen
Andrew was 24 when he was shot dead at his home in Buncrana in 2012.
1.5k
0
49 minutes ago

GARDAI HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for information ahead of the 11th anniversary of the murder of Andrew Allen.

24-year-old Andrew was murdered by a group of individuals in his home at Links View Park, Buncrana, County Donegal on 9 February, 2012.

He was shot in front of his partner at approximately 9.20pm and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigating gardaí believe that a number of people were involved in the murder, as well as the destruction of evidence and sheltering those involved in the killing.

A number of people have been arrested and questioned in connection with the investigation to date, but Gardaí believe that there are still people in both Buncrana and Derry City who have information that may assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with information, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Buncrana Garda Station on 074-93 20540, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

