Gardaí seek help locating man missing from Drogheda since Monday

GARDAÍ IN DROGHEDA are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing since Monday.

David Dowling (47) is missing from the North Road area of Drogheda since yesterday. He is described as being 5’9” with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark three quarter length jacket with a green Irish crest on it.

David’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Drogheda on 041 987 4200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.