THE TAOISEACH HAS said that the revenue coming from Apple’s court-ordered tax payment to Ireland should be invested into the “future needs” of the country.

Senior members of Government are in Leinster House this morning for a Cabinet meeting as the Dáil returns from its summer recess.

The upcoming Budget is front and centre as politicians return to Leinster House, only a week after a European court ordered Apple to cough up €13 billion in unpaid taxes – with interest bringing the amount owed to €14.1 billion.

The government has still not confirmed how or when it intends to use the money, however, with Taoiseach Simon Harris saying today that the money should not be put into “day-to-day spending”.

“I think it’s really important that this government puts in place clear principles around what could happen with the proceeds from Apple’s tax,” Harris said.

Speaking to reporters as he entered Government Buildings ahead of the Cabinet meeting this morning, he said: “I think it’s important we bring clarity to what the various options are.”

“I think it’s important that we have an honest conversation about what that can be spent on and what it cannot be spent on,” he said.

“Clearly, when you receive money that is one off, you can’t put it into day to day spending, but there are real and exciting opportunities in terms of how you can invest that in the future needs of our country.

“I expect the government to be in a position to outline some of those principles in the weeks ahead.”

Asked later about housing, he said the government is spending a “serious amount”, which he said is “right and proper, to catch up for the decade of loss due to the financial crash”.

“When I’ve been talking this summer about what we can do around infrastructure, what we can do about the sale from bank shares, and indeed, what we can do with the Apple revenue, I think there’s real possibilities here in relation to housing,” the Taoiseach said.

Around 52,000 new homes will be needed every year until 2050 to meet Ireland’s housing demand, according to a report released today by the Central Bank.

The figures marks a significant increase on the 32,695 new homes completed last year and on the estimate in the government’s Housing for All strategy, which said Ireland would need an average of 33,000 new homes each year until 2030.

Speaking about the report, the Central Bank’s Director of Economic and Statistics Robert Kelly said the Irish housing market has been “subject to a decade of under-supply, during which house price and rental growth have outstripped income growth and stretched affordability”.