Sunday 29 March, 2020
Man (19) arrested and charged after spitting in garda's face and claiming he has the coronavirus

He is due to appear before a District Court sitting this afternoon.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 29 Mar 2020, 10:00 AM
22 minutes ago 15,987 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5061113
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MAN WHO spat at gardaí and claimed he had coronavirus is to appear before court in Cork this afternoon. 

Gardaí attended a domestic incident at Deanrock Estate in Togher, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

A 19-year-old man was leaving his home at around 2.30am and became aggressive with gardaí. 

He then spat in the face of a garda and proceeded to advise that garda that he had Coronavirus.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he has been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Anglesea Street District Court this morning Sunday 29th March, 2020 at 12.30pm.

Investigations are ongoing. 

