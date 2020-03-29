Man (19) arrested and charged after spitting in garda's face and claiming he has the coronavirus

A MAN WHO spat at gardaí and claimed he had coronavirus is to appear before court in Cork this afternoon.

Gardaí attended a domestic incident at Deanrock Estate in Togher, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

A 19-year-old man was leaving his home at around 2.30am and became aggressive with gardaí.

He then spat in the face of a garda and proceeded to advise that garda that he had Coronavirus.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to Bridewell Garda Station where he has been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Anglesea Street District Court this morning Sunday 29th March, 2020 at 12.30pm.

Investigations are ongoing.