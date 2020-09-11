Man arrested after almost €32k worth of drugs and cash seized from house

ONE MAN WAS arrested following the seizure of almost €32,000 worth of drugs and cash from a house in Galway City.

Gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house on the Headford Road in Galway at approximately 9pm yesterday.

During the course of the search, they seized quantities of cocaine, MDMA, LSD, and cannabis herb (pending analysis), which are believed to be worth approximately €29,000.

Gardaí also seized €2,800 in cash at the property.

One man in his early 40s was arrested at the scene and was detained at North Western Regional Headquarters in Galway.

He was released this morning, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in this matter.